29 Suspects Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

29 suspects nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown against crime, Sargodha Police arrested 29 suspects during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Wednesday, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, the teams of different police station conducted several operations and apprehended five most-wanted criminals and three court fugitives.

Meanwhile, in response to complaints received via the Pukar 15 helpline, police registered four FIRs to address public grievances. In a separate action, traffic police issued 7 challans for violations, including 5 tinted-window vehicles and 2 illegal number plates.

Furthermore, six search operations were conducted in collaboration with law enforcement institutions across Sillanwali,Shah Nikdur, Sahiwal,Shah purr, Civil Lines.

During these operations, 27 houses were searched; 86 suspicious individuals underwent biometric verification; 1 most-wanted criminal, 1 court fugitive, and 4 other suspects involved in various cases were arrested; three 12-bore shotgun and 60 liters of liquor were seized.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating crime and ensuring the rule of law. He emphasized that daily operations will continue to dismantle criminal networks, and strict action will be taken against lawbreakers.

