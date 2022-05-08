UrduPoint.com

29 Transport Fare Concession Cards Distributed Among Special Persons

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner distributed 29 cards among disabled persons to reduce their travelling charges by 50 percent during their outdoor movement.

According to official sources, a ceremony was arranged at his office even on Sunday and Transport fare concession cards were distributed among 29 special persons for giving big travelling relief to special persons by the government.

The sources also said that after getting Transport fare concession cards.

The special persons would pay half fare during travelling from one city to another.

Similarly, the district administration alongwith Transport department would ensure fare facility. Secretary Regional Transport Authority stated the disabled persons enjoyed unique importance in our society.

He added that problems of the disabled persons would be resolved on priority basis.

