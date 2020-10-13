29 vehicles challaned over excessive smoke emitting:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz said that 29 vehicles were challaned last week during a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles on various highways of the district to save environment from smog.

Four Vehicles were impounded by various police stations.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that teams comprising Transport Department, Police and Environment Department imposed a fine of Rs 29,000 on vehicles emitting smoke.