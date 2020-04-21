290 arrested on violation of section 144 amid coronavirus outbreak

The district administration here Tuesday arrested 290 people upon violation of section 144 in different parts of Peshawar amid coronavirus outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The district administration here Tuesday arrested 290 people upon violation of section 144 in different parts of Peshawar amid coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman of district administration Peshawar told media persons that one plaza at Shoba Bazaar has been sealed besides notices were issued to two banks on GT Roads and one bank on Warak Road on violation of standard operating procedures.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City, Sara Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali Khan and AC Rizwana Dar inspected shops in different bazaars in their respective areas and arrested dozens of people and shopkeepers for unnecessary travelling, opening of shops and travelling in bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar asked people to stay at homes and keep social distancing imperative to defeat coronavirus.

He said action would be taken against violators under the law and no compromise would be made on government orders regarding containment of coronavirus.