UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

290 Arrested On Violation Of Section 144 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:04 PM

290 arrested on violation of section 144 amid coronavirus outbreak

The district administration here Tuesday arrested 290 people upon violation of section 144 in different parts of Peshawar amid coronavirus outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The district administration here Tuesday arrested 290 people upon violation of section 144 in different parts of Peshawar amid coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman of district administration Peshawar told media persons that one plaza at Shoba Bazaar has been sealed besides notices were issued to two banks on GT Roads and one bank on Warak Road on violation of standard operating procedures.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City, Sara Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali Khan and AC Rizwana Dar inspected shops in different bazaars in their respective areas and arrested dozens of people and shopkeepers for unnecessary travelling, opening of shops and travelling in bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar asked people to stay at homes and keep social distancing imperative to defeat coronavirus.

He said action would be taken against violators under the law and no compromise would be made on government orders regarding containment of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Bank Muhammad Ali Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares her feelings about current si ..

7 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan direc ..

7 minutes ago

Daimler, Volvo in 1.2-bn-euro deal to make hydroge ..

7 minutes ago

Rumman Raees donate one million to help needy peop ..

7 minutes ago

Astronomers say Hubble space telescope observes af ..

7 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 9 more COVID-19 cases, 10,683 in t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.