290 bags of wheat seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The food department seized 290 bags of wheat from a tractor trolley

near Aminpur bypass road on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Food Controller Waqar Ahmad, 290 bags of wheat were being

transported by a tractor trolley illegally which were seized by the team.

The tractor driver managed to escape.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.