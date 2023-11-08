290 Bags Of Wheat Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The food department seized 290 bags of wheat from a tractor trolley
near Aminpur bypass road on Wednesday.
According to Assistant Food Controller Waqar Ahmad, 290 bags of wheat were being
transported by a tractor trolley illegally which were seized by the team.
The tractor driver managed to escape.
Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.