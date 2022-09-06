UrduPoint.com

290 Die, 351 Injured In Rain, Floods Related Incidents In KP Since Mid June: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 290 people died and 351 injured in various incidents of rains and floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 15 till August 31, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a report issued here on Tuesday.

According to details shared by PDMA a total 88,146 houses were damaged in the province including 35,357 fully damaged houses and 52,789 partially damaged houses.

PDMA, District Administration and other relevant departments evacuated 406,568 people to safe places before floods while 69,775 people were rescued through rescue operation in different districts. The rains and floods left 675,348 people displaced, it said adding that cooked food provided to 850,680 people and dry food to 214,751.

Director General PDMA KP Sharif Hussain said that family tents were provided for 38,588 individuals, plastic mats to benefit 25,670. Apart from it 9535 blankets, 21,217 mattresses 8243 kitchen sets, 7772 hygiene kits, 9762 water containers, 6316 plastic mats, 685 life-saving jackets, and 9319 mosquito nets Baskets, 146 searchlights and 6785 pillows had also been distributed among the affected people.

He said that PDMA has already released Rs 1752 million to the District Administrations since July to deal with the emergency situation, adding that as per policy, the fund could be utilized for compensation of the victims and relief activities.

The DG said that helping and rehabilitating the flood victims is our first duty. On the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan all the concerned District organizations and line departments are working day and night to help the victims.

District Administrations, Irrigation Authorities and other line departments are busy with heavy machinery to extract water from flood affected areas and rehabilitate them.

Relief operations are also underway in other flood affected districts. The flood control room of the Provincial Government is fully functional. People may report any untoward incident on the helpline 1700.

