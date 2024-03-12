Open Menu

290-kg Dead Chicken Meat Discarded:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM

290-kg dead chicken meat discarded:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded 290 kilograms (kg) of dead chicken from the area of Harnoli of district Mianwali.

According to a press release issued by PFA office here on Tuesday, the food safety team along with police concerned stopped a rickshaw loaded with dead chicken, to which,the PFA team discarded the meat, impounded the vehicle and got registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Vehicle Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

18 minutes ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

37 minutes ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

12 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

12 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

12 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

12 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

12 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

12 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan