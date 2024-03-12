290-kg dead chicken meat discarded:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded 290 kilograms (kg) of dead chicken from the area of Harnoli of district Mianwali.

According to a press release issued by PFA office here on Tuesday, the food safety team along with police concerned stopped a rickshaw loaded with dead chicken, to which,the PFA team discarded the meat, impounded the vehicle and got registered case against the accused.