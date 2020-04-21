290 more arrested for violation of Section 144, lockdown

The district administration Tuesday arrested 290 more persons over violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), lockdown and roaming in bazaars unnecessarily

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday arrested 290 more persons over violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), lockdown and roaming in bazaars unnecessarily.

According to a press release, the arrests were made during visit of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar to busy bazaars like Khyber Bazaar, Sui Karno Square, Shoaba Bazaar, Namak Mandi and other bazaars of the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

Similarly, other officers of the district administration including Assistant Commissioner (AC), Shah Alam area, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC (City) Sara Rehman, AC (Saddar) Islahuddin and AC (Mathani) Rizwana Dar also carried out checking of bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested dozens of people over violation of Section 144, opening of bazaars in violation of lockdown and for unnecessary roaming in bazaars.

Furthermore, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested people on violation of the directives of the provincial government issued for the prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Crackdown on the violators of the Section 144, lockdown and those roaming in bazaars without any justification is continued for last several days and district administration has so far arrested 1226 persons.

The deputy commissioner has appealed the people for avoiding unnecessary movement outside their residences to extend cooperation to district administration in prevention of coronavirus. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be taken against the violators.