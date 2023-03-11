UrduPoint.com

290 Teachers Of Grade 17 Promoted To Grade 19 During 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Department of Colleges Higher and Technical education, Balochistan promoted as many as 290 teachers from grade 17 to grade 19 during the year 2022, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The statement said that on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the department has made a compensation policy for the first time.

Under the policy, applications for various slots of MPhil and PhD can now be invited through an advertisement while for the first time, the lecturers are being posted in their own areas.

It further read that the University Act has been passed and for the first time, 6 V-Vices have been appointed by the search committee on the recommendations of the search committee.

"The PhD policy has been introduced, the draft of which has been sent to the Chief Minister for approval," the statement further read.

