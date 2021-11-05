UrduPoint.com

2900 Dengue Cases Reported At Allied Hospitals So Far

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

2900 dengue cases reported at allied hospitals so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 40 new dengue positive patients arrived at the City allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, while six patients were critical at Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here on Friday.

"This year around 2900 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 2827 discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, he informed that the HFH had registered 18 cases, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) 10, while 12 patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

"Presently, 58 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 33 are positive, ten positive out of 13 in BBH and 30 confirmed cases out of the total 43 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 114 were occupied yet.

The health officer expressed the hope that in the coming days, the number of dengue patients would witness a decline as the weather gets cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue mosquito.

Sajjad advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite.

