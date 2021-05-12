2900 security personnel to perform duties in Islamabad on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr besides augmenting the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan has been finalized by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi and more than 2900 security personnel including four SPs, 12 ASPs/DSPs and volunteers would perform security duties.

Policemen would ensure strict security measures outside all masajid, imambargahs, exit and entry points of the city. The squad of Bomb Disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation.

Policemen would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase while general hold up would be also conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and keep identification documents with them during travel.

He asked to ensure cooperation with the policemen performing duties as they are performing for the safety of people.

SSP (Operations) said that crackdown against beggars would also remain continue and special squads would be active to curb this menace. SSP (Operations) said that protection to the lives and property of the citizens to be ensured and strict action to be taken against those involved in aerial firing or anti-social activities.