UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2900 Security Personnel To Perform Duties In Islamabad On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

2900 security personnel to perform duties in Islamabad on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr besides augmenting the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan has been finalized by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi and more than 2900 security personnel including four SPs, 12 ASPs/DSPs and volunteers would perform security duties.

Policemen would ensure strict security measures outside all masajid, imambargahs, exit and entry points of the city. The squad of Bomb Disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation.

Policemen would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase while general hold up would be also conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and keep identification documents with them during travel.

He asked to ensure cooperation with the policemen performing duties as they are performing for the safety of people.

SSP (Operations) said that crackdown against beggars would also remain continue and special squads would be active to curb this menace. SSP (Operations) said that protection to the lives and property of the citizens to be ensured and strict action to be taken against those involved in aerial firing or anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

1 hour ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.