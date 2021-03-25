2900 sugar bags recovered from stockers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered 2900 sugar bags from two illegal godowns during a crackdown against stockers here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood alongwith police launched a crackdown against stockers of sugar.

The officer recovered 2900 sugar bags from two godowns of Imran and Albasit situated near Central Jail morr.

The administration sealed both godowns and deployed police officials and market committee officials there.

Assistant Commissioner said that stock of both godowns was not registered and the raid was conducted over intelligence informations.