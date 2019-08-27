29,000 MW electricity to be generated through hydel by 2040: Senate body told

The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Tuesday that 29,000 megawatts (MW) electricity would be generated through hydel by 2040

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Tuesday that 29,000 megawatts (MW) electricity would be generated through hydel by 2040.

The Committee, which met with Fida Muhammad in the chair, discussed the installed capacity of the hydroelectric power plants in the country, net available hydropower during the current summer season and technical/operational faults due to which maximum hydroelectricity could not be generated.

Briefing the Senate panel, Member Power Water and Power Development Authority Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary said that the country's total installed hydel capacity stood at 9771 MW.

Out of total, Tarbela had an installed capacity of 4,888 MW including 1410 MW 4th extension project, Ghazi Barotha 1,450 MW, Mangla 1,000 MW and Neelum Jhelum 969 MW, Warsak 243 MW, Chashma 184 MW, Golen Gol 108 MW, Jinnah 96 MW , Satpara 17.4 MW, Khan Khwar 72 MW, Allai Khwar 121 MW and Duber Khwar 130 MW.

Similarly, small hydel power stations had installed capacity of 91 MW including Dargai Hydel Power Station 20 MW and Gomal Zam 17.

4 MW, he added.

He said out of total 27, WAPDA had 22 hydel power stations while remaining five were being run by independent power producers (IPPs).

The committee was further apprised that two units of Chasma remained out of order since 2016 and funds were not yet released for purchasing required parts for the power station.

The committee sought detailed report about loss suffered so far due to shutting down of both the units.

Issues relating to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) also came under discussion and the ministry was directed to convene an internal meeting on the issues between PEDO and NTDC.

The MD NTDC told the committee, the expected demand and supply of electricity till 2040 had already been submitted to National Electric Supply Company.

The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary Power and officialsfrom the ministry, WAPDA and PEDO.