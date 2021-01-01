UrduPoint.com
2908 Power Pilferers Nabbed In December

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 2908 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab during the month of December, an official of company informed on Friday.

From December 01 to 31, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.6 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 60 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and registered FIRs against 91 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

