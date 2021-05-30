291 criminals held during last week, looted items worth 22.9 million recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police had accelerated its efforts against criminals and arrested 291 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth 22.9 million.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, he said.

SSP (Operations) told that, 48 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 34 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 198 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further said that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital.

During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 27 accused and recovered 14.715-kilogram hashish, 4.898-kilogram heroin, 92 wine bottles from them. 37 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 33 pistols, two rifles, one Kalashnikov and 397 rounds from them, the SSP maintained.

The SSP emphasized that, despite the law and order situation in the Capital, police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 145 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.