291 new cases of COVID19 emerge, one die : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 10813 samples were tested which detected 291 new cases raining the tally to 138,341 and one patient lost his life lifting the death toll to 2521.

In a statement issued here on Sunday from CM House, the CM said that 10813 tests were conducted which detected 291 new cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,408,489 samples have been tested against which 138,341 cases were detected that constituted 10 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient died lifting the death toll to 2521 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 219 patients recovered overnight and the number of patients recovered so far has reached 131,030 that came to 95 percent detection rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 4790 patients are under treatment, of them 4509 are in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 274 at different hospitals. The condition of 201 patients is stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 291 new cases, 219 have been detected from Karachi. They include 107 from South, 59 East, 30 central, 12 Korangi, seven Malir and four West. Hyderabad has eight cases, Sukkur six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal four each, Sanghar three, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Kambar, Kashmore and Khairpur, Naushehroferoze have one each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stay safe.