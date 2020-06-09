291 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, quarantined at their homes

As many as 291 overseas Pakistanis reached Faisalabad from Dubai in two flights during the past 24 hours and were quarantined at their homes after taking their blood samples for COVID-19 test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 291 overseas Pakistanis reached Faisalabad from Dubai in two flights during the past 24 hours and were quarantined at their homes after taking their blood samples for COVID-19 test.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Tuesday that 150 passengers reached Faisalabad in the first flight while 141 arrived here in the second flight.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the passengers at Faisalabad International Airport, and after screening, testing and sampling, they were sent to their homes with a direction to get themselves isolated in a room at their houses.