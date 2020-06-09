UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

291 Overseas Pakistanis Reach Faisalabad, Quarantined At Their Homes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

291 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, quarantined at their homes

As many as 291 overseas Pakistanis reached Faisalabad from Dubai in two flights during the past 24 hours and were quarantined at their homes after taking their blood samples for COVID-19 test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 291 overseas Pakistanis reached Faisalabad from Dubai in two flights during the past 24 hours and were quarantined at their homes after taking their blood samples for COVID-19 test.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Tuesday that 150 passengers reached Faisalabad in the first flight while 141 arrived here in the second flight.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the passengers at Faisalabad International Airport, and after screening, testing and sampling, they were sent to their homes with a direction to get themselves isolated in a room at their houses.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dubai From Blood Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

21 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their ..

40 minutes ago

UAE to launch largest Arab programme to train Futs ..

51 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest five smugglers in two days

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 175,927 with 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.