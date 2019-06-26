UrduPoint.com
29.1 Percent Of Women Unpaid Domestic Workers In Punjab, Says PCSW Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:55 PM

The Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) here on Wednesday revealed that 29.1 percent of women aged 15 to 64 were unpaid domestic workers in rural and urban areas of the Punjab

The facts were shared in a report of PCSW launched here said that the average number of hours spent by unpaid women workers aged 15-64 years was 4.9 hours, however in rural areas, the number of hours surged to 6.7 hours.

The highest average number of hours spent on unpaid work was currently married women and this was more than the average of widowed, divorced and separated and never married women.

Report further said at present there was no such mechanism to address their issues therefore they have to face plenty of challenges including major issue of unpaid work.

Seventy-four (74) per cent of labour work force is engaged in the informal sector, which domestic workers are the biggest chunk and 50 percent are females, it added.

The report claimed that working in a private home presents serious dangers to the health and safety of such workers and private homes were not safe havens for domestic workers.

Although many bills has been tabled regarding their laws but no implementation has been done to protect their rights, it added.

Report stressed that there should be regulatory body to resolve their issues to empower them economically and socially.

PCSW undertook a set of survey for the project 'Generating Data to Advance Women's Economic and Social well-being in Pakistan".

PCSW is a special institution of the women for promotion of women's rights and empowerment.

