291 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarantine facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Around 3201 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 665 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 186 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab on Wednesday, 291 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 124 belonged to Rawal Town,49 Potahar town,58 Rawalpindi cantt,18 Gujar khan,30 Taxila,4 Kahuta,1 Kalar syedan and 7 from Murree.

The DPR said that 152 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 186 discharged after recovery. "36 C virus patients died in the district",he added.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq road,Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt�Anwar ul Haq said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. Anwar advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued