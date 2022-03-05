UrduPoint.com

291 Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

291 proclaimed offenders nabbed in Feb

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have apprehended 291 proclaimed offenders and other criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a special crackdown launched against anti-social elements across the district in the last month of February.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 291 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended 77 illegal weapon holders besides recovering one Kalashnikov, six guns, four revolvers, 131 pistols and rounds from them.

Taking action against drug peddlers, 159 outlaws have been arrested with 610 bottles of imported wine, 2222 litre local made liquor and 62 kg Hashish during the last month, police sources added.

The police have also busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested 12 criminals while recovered seven stolen motorcycle and cash Rs 190,000 from them.

Meanwhile, 65 other criminals involved in different cases of robbery have also been arrested and looted valuables of worth over Rs 9.4 million recovered from their possession during the crackdown.

The DPO Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat has directed police to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery February Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

40 minutes ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

55 minutes ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

3 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

3 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

4 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>