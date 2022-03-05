291 proclaimed offenders nabbed in Feb

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have apprehended 291 proclaimed offenders and other criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a special crackdown launched against anti-social elements across the district in the last month of February.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 291 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended 77 illegal weapon holders besides recovering one Kalashnikov, six guns, four revolvers, 131 pistols and rounds from them.

Taking action against drug peddlers, 159 outlaws have been arrested with 610 bottles of imported wine, 2222 litre local made liquor and 62 kg Hashish during the last month, police sources added.

The police have also busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested 12 criminals while recovered seven stolen motorcycle and cash Rs 190,000 from them.

Meanwhile, 65 other criminals involved in different cases of robbery have also been arrested and looted valuables of worth over Rs 9.4 million recovered from their possession during the crackdown.

The DPO Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat has directed police to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis.