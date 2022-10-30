UrduPoint.com

292 More Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :About 292 new dengue virus cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, a total of 14,738 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while 18 people died of the virus and 1,120 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 144 cases of dengue in Lahore which was the highest number in the province, while 33 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 27 in Gujranwala, 34 in Multan, three each in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock and Vehari, 14 in Faisalabad, 12 in Sheikhupura, one each in Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Jhelum and Lodhran, two each in Okara, Khanewal and Sargodha, and four in Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 909 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 369,274 indoor and 105,608 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

