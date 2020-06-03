292 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :About 292 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 4740 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 62826 people were screened for the virus till June 02, out of which 292 more were reported positive.

As many as 1733 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 49 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.