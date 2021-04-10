292 policemen from Khyber district passed out

As many as 292 policemen from Khyber district on Saturday participated in a passing out parade in a ceremony held on completion of a two months course in Shah Kass Training Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 292 policemen from Khyber district on Saturday participated in a passing out parade in a ceremony held on completion of a two months course in Shah Kass Training Center.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas chaired the ceremony while Commandant Frontier Corps (Tira Rifle), Nadeem Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad and District Police Officer Khyber Waseem Riaz besides FC and police officials attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, CCPO congratulated newly trained police employees and said the training process would further enhance their capabilities and enable them effectively perform.

He stressed upon the trainees to gain public confidence by devoting themselves to their service and earn a good name for the department.

He said the trainees were provided practical opportunities of field work on a daily basis while special classes of law and orientation were also conducted.

Later, the CCPO distributed medals among best trainees.