2,928 MW Generation Capacity To Be Added In National Grid System

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

2,928 MW generation capacity to be added in national grid system

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 2,928 MW of new generation capacity will be added in the national grid including major contribution of 1,650 MW from local coal during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Official sources told APP here that with the addition of said capacity, the National Transmission and Despatch Company/Central Power Purchasing Agency (NTDC/CPPA basket would have a cumulative capacity of 40,879 MW.

Power System Planning Department of NTDC has already confirmed that the available capacity would be 32,703 MW and 22,339 MW against estimated peak load of 26,346 MW and 15,410 MW during summer and winter seasons, respectively during FY 2022-23.

However, they said the transmission sector would not witness any significant capacity addition during the ongoing fiscal year as only 4,230 MVA would be added on 220kV level.

The capacity addition at distribution level of 132kV voltage level would be 4,385 MVA, with the addition of 1,614,219 consumers and electrification of 10,506 villages during 2022-23.

