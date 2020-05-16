UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

293 Overseas Pakistanis Reach Faisalabad, Shifted To Quarantine Centers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:06 PM

293 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, shifted to quarantine centers

As many as 293 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Abu Dhabi in two flights during the last 24 hours and they were shifted to quarantine centers and private hotels

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As many as 293 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Abu Dhabi in two flights during the last 24 hours and they were shifted to quarantine centers and private hotels.

A spokesman for the district administration said 142 passengers reached through the first flight and out of them 94 travellers were shifted to Quarantine Center Cooperative College Sargodha Road while 48 were shifted to private hotels, including 15 passengers in Prime Hotel, 12 in Lords Inn Hotel, 11 in Raj Hotel, 5 in Grand Hotel and 5 in Hotel-1.

Similarly, 151 passengers reached Faisalabad in the second flight and out of them 96 travellers were shifted to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road while 55 passengers were shifted to local hotels, including 23 passengers in Hotel-1, 12 in Sandal Bar Hotel, 11 in Grace Hotel an 9 in Prime View Hotel.

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan and AC Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Baig received passengers and supervised their shifting to quarantine centers and local hotels.

Sampling process of the travelers would start within 48 hours and they would be sent to their homes if their corona tests will be declared negative by lab reports, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Hotel Abu Dhabi Road Jhang Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Federation, provinces submit replies in Supreme Co ..

4 minutes ago

German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as ..

4 minutes ago

Court bars authorities for using force against tra ..

4 minutes ago

S.African mine temporarily shuts after virus infec ..

4 minutes ago

WHO, Int'l Olympic Committee team up to improve he ..

10 minutes ago

Eight doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital promoted t ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.