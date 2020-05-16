293 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad, shifted to quarantine centers

As many as 293 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Abu Dhabi in two flights during the last 24 hours and they were shifted to quarantine centers and private hotels

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As many as 293 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Abu Dhabi in two flights during the last 24 hours and they were shifted to quarantine centers and private hotels.

A spokesman for the district administration said 142 passengers reached through the first flight and out of them 94 travellers were shifted to Quarantine Center Cooperative College Sargodha Road while 48 were shifted to private hotels, including 15 passengers in Prime Hotel, 12 in Lords Inn Hotel, 11 in Raj Hotel, 5 in Grand Hotel and 5 in Hotel-1.

Similarly, 151 passengers reached Faisalabad in the second flight and out of them 96 travellers were shifted to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road while 55 passengers were shifted to local hotels, including 23 passengers in Hotel-1, 12 in Sandal Bar Hotel, 11 in Grace Hotel an 9 in Prime View Hotel.

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan and AC Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Baig received passengers and supervised their shifting to quarantine centers and local hotels.

Sampling process of the travelers would start within 48 hours and they would be sent to their homes if their corona tests will be declared negative by lab reports, the spokesman added.