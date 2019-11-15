UrduPoint.com
293 Prisoners Released On Probation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Parole and Probation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 293 prisoners on probation during last month of October 2019.

As many as 3673 prisoners including 3472 men, 82 women and 119 children are on probation under the supervision of the department.

Granting probation has also decreased financial burden on provincial kitty saving millions of rupees that were being spend on these prisoners.

The performance of the department has been significantly improved that would further help increasing releases on parole, said an official statement issued by Directorate of Reclamation and Probation here on Friday.

