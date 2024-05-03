293 Raids Conducted Across Province During Last 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Drug free Punjab campaign is successfully going on across the Punjab, in continuation of which intelligence based targeted combing operations have been accelerated across the province
Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during the last 24 hours, 293 hideouts of drug dealers were raided across the province including Lahore, 159 accused were arrested while registering 147 cases against the accused involved in the heinous drug trade.
As many as 132 kg charas, 01 kg heroin, 01 kg opium, 2092 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that 19,154 raids were conducted on the bases of drug dealers during the special campaign since 26th February, 8960 cases were registered against the accused involved in nefarious business while 9470 accused were arrested.
As many as 6180 kg of charas, 104 kg of heroin, 34 kg of Ice, 218 kg of opium, 119154 litres of liquor, were also recovered from the accused.
