29,338 Candidates To Contest In Second Phase Of KP LG Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 05:43 PM

As many as 29,338 candidates would contest for different seats including tehsils and chairman seats in second phase of local bodies' elections in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be held on March 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 29,338 candidates would contest for different seats including tehsils and chairman seats in second phase of local bodies' elections in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be held on March 31.

According to Provincial Election Commission, 651 candidates would try their luck on tehsil mayor and chairman seats and 13,331 on general seats of village and neigbourhood councils in 18 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Likewise, 3201 candidates are eying on women reserved seats, 6,602 on farmers and peasants, 5444 on youth and 107 in minorities seats.

The local bodies' election in 18 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be held in March 31.

Electioneering campaign in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Chitral, Kurram, Orakzai, and North and South Waziristan districts has gained momentous where candidates started addressing corner meetings and contacting strong communities to get maximum support of voters ahead of polling day.

