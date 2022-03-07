UrduPoint.com

29,338 Candidates To Contest KP's Second Phase LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that 29,338 candidates will contest the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to be held on March 31st

According to ECP, as many as 651 candidates will contest on Tehsil chairman seats, 13,331 candidates on general village and neighborhood seats, 3,201 on women seats, 6,602 on labour and kisan seats, 5,446 candidates on youth seats and 107 candidates on Minorities seats.

These elections will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts. The consolidation of results will be on April 4, 2022, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day.

It added March 1st was the last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates was March 3. The date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates and the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates was March 4.

Earlier, the public notice inviting nomination papers was issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates were from February 14 to February 18.

The date of publication of the Names of the nominated candidates was February 19 while the scrutiny process continued till February 23. The last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers (ROs) on rejecting or accepting the nomination papers was February 24 to February 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31st, issuing the revised schedule of phase two of the polls in the province.

In the first phase local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.

