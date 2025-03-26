Open Menu

294 Rawalpindi Constables Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

294 Rawalpindi constables promoted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Wednesday issued orders to include 294 constables of the Rawalpindi District in the promotion list C-II.

The constables were included in the C-II promotion list after meeting the proposed procedures and performance as per standing operating procedures issued by Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The promoted constables included Tariq Saleem, Mohsin Naseem Akhtar, Mudassar Raza, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Akbar, Tariq Mahmood, Naeem Al-Hussein, Gulfraz Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Akhtar, Jamil Akhtar, Munir Ahmed, Muhammad Afzal, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Jamil, Abdul Hameed, Rashid Khan, Azmat Hussain and others.

