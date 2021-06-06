295 criminals held during last week, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said Islamabad Police, during last week accelerated its efforts against criminals and arrested 295 outlaws with huge recovery of looted items worth Rs.15.99 million.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

SSP (Operations) told that, 46 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 27 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 185 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further stated that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital.

During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 27 accused and recovered 29.653 kilogram hashish,1.120 kilogram heroine and 25596 wine bottles from them. 21 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 16 pistols, 03 rifles and 55 rounds and four daggers from them, the SSP maintained.

He emphasized that, police accelerated its efforts against criminals and 174 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.