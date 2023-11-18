295 injured in 283 road accidents in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) At least 283 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore in which 295 people were injured during the last 24 hours.

According to the data of Rescue 1122, of the 295 people injured in the accidents, 111 seriously injured were transferred to local hospitals for immediate medical assistance while 184 people with minor injuries were provided first aid on the spot.

CTO office sources said that the Punjab government is working round the clock to produce positive road safety outcomes. They said that government is trying its level best to develop strong management in all aspects of road safety. They said that roads were crowded in the city and drivers were often aggressive and poorly trained, adding many vehicles, particularly trucks and buses, were badly maintained.

Donkeys, cattle, horse carts, and even the occasional camel, can pose roadside hazards in most of the thickly populated areas, they said.