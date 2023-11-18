Open Menu

295 Injured In 283 Road Accidents In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

295 injured in 283 road accidents in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) At least 283 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore in which 295 people were injured during the last 24 hours.

According to the data of Rescue 1122, of the 295 people injured in the accidents, 111 seriously injured were transferred to local hospitals for immediate medical assistance while 184 people with minor injuries were provided first aid on the spot.

CTO office sources said that the Punjab government is working round the clock to produce positive road safety outcomes. They said that government is trying its level best to develop strong management in all aspects of road safety. They said that roads were crowded in the city and drivers were often aggressive and poorly trained, adding many vehicles, particularly trucks and buses, were badly maintained.

Donkeys, cattle, horse carts, and even the occasional camel, can pose roadside hazards in most of the thickly populated areas, they said.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Government Of Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 All Government Best

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 hour ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 hour ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

3 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

4 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

4 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

5 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan