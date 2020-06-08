UrduPoint.com
295 More Corona Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mon 08th June 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :About 295 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 6516 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 72598 people were screened for the virus till June 07, out of which 295 more were reported positive.

As many as 2313 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 54 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

