295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death due to coronavirus reported on Friday, however, 295 new cases emerged when 8,543 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,083 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

He said that 8,543 samples were tested which detected 295 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,980,008 tests have been conducted against which 566,464 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 538,974 patients have recovered, including 149 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 19,407 patients were under treatment, of them 19,251 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals.

The condition of 141 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators. Out of 295 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi, he added.

According to district wise statistics, Hyderabad 48, Thatto 30, East Karachi 22, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, South Karachi 19, Matiari 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Tharparkar and Larkano 13 each, Noushehro Feroz 12, Sanghar and Korangi 11 each, Dadu 10, Umarkot 9, Tando Allahyar 8, Sujawal 6, Malir 5, Badin and Sukkur 4 each, Khairpur 2, Jam Shoro, Qambar, Nawab Shah and Shikarpur one each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 96,202 Covid vaccines have been given, while 48,121,393 or 88.06% vaccines have been vaccinated till March 3.