UrduPoint.com

295 New Cases Of Covid-19 Emerged

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

Fortunately no death due to coronavirus reported on Friday, however, 295 new cases emerged when 8,543 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death due to coronavirus reported on Friday, however, 295 new cases emerged when 8,543 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,083 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

He said that 8,543 samples were tested which detected 295 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,980,008 tests have been conducted against which 566,464 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 538,974 patients have recovered, including 149 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 19,407 patients were under treatment, of them 19,251 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals.

The condition of 141 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators. Out of 295 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi, he added.

According to district wise statistics, Hyderabad 48, Thatto 30, East Karachi 22, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, South Karachi 19, Matiari 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Tharparkar and Larkano 13 each, Noushehro Feroz 12, Sanghar and Korangi 11 each, Dadu 10, Umarkot 9, Tando Allahyar 8, Sujawal 6, Malir 5, Badin and Sukkur 4 each, Khairpur 2, Jam Shoro, Qambar, Nawab Shah and Shikarpur one each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 96,202 Covid vaccines have been given, while 48,121,393 or 88.06% vaccines have been vaccinated till March 3.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Shikarpur Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal March Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Sta ..

IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Station

46 seconds ago
 US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage at Zaporiz ..

US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Senior U ..

49 seconds ago
 Western Countries' Desicion to Suspend Work in Arc ..

Western Countries' Desicion to Suspend Work in Arctic Council Politicized - Mosc ..

50 seconds ago
 Russian Trade Ministry Recommends Russian Fertiliz ..

Russian Trade Ministry Recommends Russian Fertilizer Producers to Suspend Export

52 seconds ago
 Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall polit ..

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall political situation

3 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Bost ..

US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>