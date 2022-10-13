UrduPoint.com

295 New Cases Of Dengue Virus Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

295 new cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :About 295 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department, a total of 10138 cases of dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 13 people died of the virus and 1064 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 127 cases of dengue in Lahore,71 in Rawalpindi,21 in Gujranwala,27 in Multan, 8 in Sheikhupura,7 in Gujrat,6 in Hafizabad,4 in Faisalabad,2 in Kasur, 2 in Bahawalnagar,2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Narowal, 1 in Attock, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Chakwal, 1 in Mandi Bahaudin, 2 in Layyah,1 in Mianwali and a case of dengue was reported in Chiniot during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad under the Healthcare department killed dengue larvae at 3116 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. They conducted surveillance at 479,548 indoor and 120,504 outdoor places during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to follow precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

6 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

15 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

15 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.