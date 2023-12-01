Open Menu

2950 Criminals Arrested During Nov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The police claimed to have arrested 2950 criminals including 611 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during November 2023

Giving some details, police spokesman Shehzad Javaid said here on Friday that

Giving some details, police spokesman Shehzad Javaid said here on Friday that the police nabbed 314 illicit weapon holders and recovered 276 pistols, 13 rifles, 11 guns, 9 Kalashnikovs, 9 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 2 carbines and 1738 bullets/cartridges from their possession during last one month.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 339 drug traffickers and recovered 119.

144 kilograms (kg) charas, 4092 liter liquor, 13.660 kg bhakki (poppy dust) from their possession besides nabbing 165 gamblers, 229 power pilferers, 10 kite flyers during this period.

The police also took action against violation of law and arrested 11 profiteers, 18 tenants, 40 drivers with fake number plates on their vehicles, 806 drivers over rash driving and 86 shopkeepers over illicit gas decanting during November, he added.

