295,061 children to be immunized against polio in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aon Haider Gondal Thursday said that 295,061 children under the age of five would be given anti polio drops during the two-day vaccination drive starting from February 26.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to finalize the arrangements for the vaccination drive, he said that 1237 teams have been constituted to administer the polio drops to the target population.

The meeting was attended by ADC Dir Lower, EDO Male and Female, representative of Local government and WHO.