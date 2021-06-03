UrduPoint.com
295,383 Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:37 PM

As many as 295,383 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 295,383 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 212,346 citizens had been given the firstdose while 53,346 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 17,459 health workers were also given first dose while 12,232 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

