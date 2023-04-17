2,956,487 free flour bags distributed in Rawalpindi division

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The administration has distributed 2,956,487 free flour bags among poor and deserving families in Rawalpindi division.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi continued free flour distribution here late Sunday night and achieved the target successfully.

He informed that 11 mega centers were set up in Rawalpindi district to provide free flour to the citizens.

All-out efforts were made to ensure smooth distribution of free flour bags among the poor and deserving citizens and no untoward incident was reported in Rawalpindi, he added.

The distribution of free flour continued till 25th Ramadan, he said and informed that the administration was also taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

The administration had imposed fines amounting to over Rs 4 million on 1325 profiteers while 318 shopkeepers were sent behind the bars for profiteering and not displaying the rate lists.

The DC said, 23 FIRs were also lodged against profiteers and hoarders.

