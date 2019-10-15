UrduPoint.com
2958 Suspects Arrested In 2 Weeks In Karachi

Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

2958 suspects arrested in 2 weeks in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 2958 suspects were arrested by Sindh police in the last two weeks during raids,picketing, patrolling and encounters across Sindh province.

According to statement on Tuesday, the Karachi police arrested 225 absconders, 18 wanted and others among a total 635 suspects and recovered weapons and ammunition.

Hyderabad police arrested 152 absconders, 34 wanted and others accused among a total of 664 accused.

Larkana police during raids arrested 503 absconders, 659 wanted and others among 1229 suspects.

As many as 430 accused were arrested by Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas police during raids in the last two week.

