296 Search Operations Conducted Current Month

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police conducted 296 search operations at different places of the provincial capital during the current month to maintain law and order.

As many as 30,798 people, 7,728 houses, 3,151 tenants, 42 hotels, 20 guest houses, eight hostels and 269 shops were checked.

The police took action against 11 accused besides registering four FIRs for having weapons.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said that search and sweep operations played a key role to maintain law and orderin the city.The police were conducting operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultationwith security agencies and departments concerned.

