Open Menu

296 Underage Drivers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

296 underage drivers booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) In order to ensure road safety in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab government, the city traffic police have registered 296 cases against underage and without licence drivers during the last one week.

A spokesperson for the CTP said on Thursday that 184 cases were registered against underage drivers of motorcycles and other vehicles, while 112 cases were registered over violation of driving licences.

The traffic police also impounded 891 vehicles and issued challan to 3,146 drivers besides imposing fine on them over other violations.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Fine Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

22 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

36 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

3 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan