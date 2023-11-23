296 underage drivers booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) In order to ensure road safety in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab government, the city traffic police have registered 296 cases against underage and without licence drivers during the last one week.

A spokesperson for the CTP said on Thursday that 184 cases were registered against underage drivers of motorcycles and other vehicles, while 112 cases were registered over violation of driving licences.

The traffic police also impounded 891 vehicles and issued challan to 3,146 drivers besides imposing fine on them over other violations.