2.960 kg hashish seized, 21 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 21 accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 21 accused recovering 2.

960 kilograms hashish, 465 bottles of liquor, 2 pistols of 30 bore, 1 rifle of 444 bore and 2 guns of 12 bore from their possession.

They arrested persons included Ghulam Abbas, Ahmad Saeed, Ulfat Abbas, Abid Hussain, Khurram Shahzad, Shafqat Ullah, Noor Muhammad, Shabbir Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Yousaf, Khalid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.