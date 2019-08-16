UrduPoint.com
2.960 Kg Hashish Seized, 21 Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

2.960 Kg Hashish seized, 21 held in Sargodha

Police have arrested 21 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 21 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police on Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations were conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 21 accused recovering 2.

960 Kilograms Hashish, 465 bottles of liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore, 1 rifles 444 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

Accused were: Ghulam Abbas, Ahmad Saeed, Ulfat Abbas, Abid Hussain, Khurram Shahzad, Shafqat Ullah, Noor Muhammad, Shabbir Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Yousaf, Khalid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against and started investigation.

