2962 Police Officials To Perform Duty On Milad-Un-Nabi(SAWW)

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

2962 police officials to perform duty on Milad-Un-Nabi(SAWW)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Jashan-e-Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) as more than 2962 police officials and 500 volunteers would be deployed on security duty to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police sources, a total of, 107 processions and rallies would be taken out of mark the day out of which six have been declared sensitive while 23 Mahafal-e-Naat would be organized with five sensitive in the city on 12 Rabi-Ul-Awal. The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, has directed officers to ensure tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

As per directives of the CPO, a total of, 2962 police officials and 500 volunteers would be deployed on security duty while special police pickets would also be set up in the city.

Teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad would continue patrolling in the city to ensure quick response in case of any emergency.

The Joint Task Team (JTT) conducting search operations at railway stations, bus stands and the places adjacent with the procession routes. The police would ensure strict monitoring through video recording of the processions and Mahafil while City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider would himself monitor the security arrangements.

