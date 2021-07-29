2,963 front desk employees regularised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, as many as 2,963 front desk employees have been regularised.

The employees include 2,506 police station assistants, 382 senior station assistants, 37 hardware assistants, 37 data processing officers and a database administrator.

The CM expressed his hope that the employees would continue to strive for extending support topeople while diligently performing their duties.