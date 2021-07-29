UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,963 Front Desk Employees Regularised

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

2,963 front desk employees regularised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, as many as 2,963 front desk employees have been regularised.

The employees include 2,506 police station assistants, 382 senior station assistants, 37 hardware assistants, 37 data processing officers and a database administrator.

The CM expressed his hope that the employees would continue to strive for extending support topeople while diligently performing their duties.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

39 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

39 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.