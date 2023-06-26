Open Menu

2,964 Beggars Detained In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 07:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police, during its ongoing crackdown on organised gangs of beggars, detained 2,964 individuals and registered 2,914 cases against them during the current year so far.

A spokesman for the Lahore police said on Monday that those detained included 2,861 males, 93 females and 10 facilitators.

To curb violations of the Beggary Act, 856 cases were registered by the City Division police stations, 256 by Iqbal Town Division, 379 by Civil Lines Division, 412 by Saddar Division, and 590 by Model Town Division police stations. Additionally, 421 cases were reported in the Cantt Division, the spokesman added.

The spokesman asked citizens to inform police on helpline 15 if they see any beggars in their localities.

