296,662 children to get vaccinated in Hassanabdal

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :About 296,662 children aged up to five years would be vaccinated against polio virus in the district during a five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin from September 21.

As many as 953 teams have been constituted in six tehsils of the district including 815 mobile teams, 105 fixed team and 33 transit teams. The teams would be provided foolproof security.