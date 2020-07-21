2,968 shops, 50 industries sealed over virus SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2,968 shops and 50 industrial units were sealed while 14,242 vehicles were impounded in the district over violation of the lockdown/Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last 46 days.

A fine of more than Rs 10 million was imposed on shopkeepers over noncompliance while challans of 74,082 vehicles were conducted besides issuing warning to 8,754 transporters over minor complaints.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner's Office to review the matter relating to anti-corona measures.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Pak army officers and representatives of Health Department were also present.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementing lockdown.

He said that all resources should be provided to doctors, who were appointed for serving corona patients.

The DHO gave briefing on test capacity of the lab and situation of corona patients.