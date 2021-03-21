UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

296,841 People Fined On Violating Traffic Rules In First-quarter Of 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:30 PM

296,841 people fined on violating traffic rules in first-quarter of 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :At least 296,841 people were fined over violating traffic rules, said a performance report of traffic police for the first quarter 2021 issued here Sunday.

Explaining the performance report of first quarter of 2021 with journalists at his office, the Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat said that among 296,841 people 17,231 were fined on unfastening seat-belts, 161 on bike one-wheeling, 2,112 for using tinted glasses, 1751 for using unregistered motorcycles, 2206 on overloading, 34,763 on violating no-parking-zone, 2,083 for erecting encroachments, 3,409 for running vehicles without permits, 1,985 for using phones during travelling, 6,1702 on violating corona SOPs, 2,8920 for avoiding lane-discipline, and 5,6781 persons were fined for not giving rights to other vehicles on the road.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance and said that 80 percent improvement in using helmets by motorcyclists has been witnessed in first quarter of 2021.

He also called upon the citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officers and personnel to ensure smooth hassle free traffic movements in the city.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

3 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.