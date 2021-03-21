296,841 people fined on violating traffic rules in first-quarter of 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :At least 296,841 people were fined over violating traffic rules, said a performance report of traffic police for the first quarter 2021 issued here Sunday.

Explaining the performance report of first quarter of 2021 with journalists at his office, the Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat said that among 296,841 people 17,231 were fined on unfastening seat-belts, 161 on bike one-wheeling, 2,112 for using tinted glasses, 1751 for using unregistered motorcycles, 2206 on overloading, 34,763 on violating no-parking-zone, 2,083 for erecting encroachments, 3,409 for running vehicles without permits, 1,985 for using phones during travelling, 6,1702 on violating corona SOPs, 2,8920 for avoiding lane-discipline, and 5,6781 persons were fined for not giving rights to other vehicles on the road.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance and said that 80 percent improvement in using helmets by motorcyclists has been witnessed in first quarter of 2021.

He also called upon the citizens to cooperate fully with traffic officers and personnel to ensure smooth hassle free traffic movements in the city.